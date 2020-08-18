Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $957.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,012.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $998.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.29. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14,112.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

