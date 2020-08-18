Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,380 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after acquiring an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

STT stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.