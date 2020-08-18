Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,528 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 428,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,493,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 624,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

