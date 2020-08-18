Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,331 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.56.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $245.69 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,445,153. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

