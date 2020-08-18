Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,244 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

