Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,161 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REG opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

