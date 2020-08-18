Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

PPL stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.