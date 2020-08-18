Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

