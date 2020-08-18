Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,043 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $89,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $788,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 78.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

