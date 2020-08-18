Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,324 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.