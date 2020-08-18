Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,833 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

CPT opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

