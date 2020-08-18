Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,811 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,540. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

