Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of MHVYF opened at $25.38 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

