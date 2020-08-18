Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 397 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $351.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $358.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

