Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 255 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $203.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.