Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,716 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 760,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of PSX opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

