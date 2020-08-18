Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,300 Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

