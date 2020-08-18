Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $604.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $611.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

