Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $387,000 in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,412 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBL opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

