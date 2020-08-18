Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $378,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,393. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.