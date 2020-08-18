Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $367,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

