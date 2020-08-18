Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.08. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.