Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $392,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $545,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

