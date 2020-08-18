Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $388,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,934,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

