Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $377,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JTA opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

