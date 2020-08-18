Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $353,000 Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

