Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $335,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

