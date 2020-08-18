Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $328,000 Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 270.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 16.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.30.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

