Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $326,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

