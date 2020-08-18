Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,484,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 227,976 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 272,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 517,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter.

ISD opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

