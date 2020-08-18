Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,325 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IQI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.