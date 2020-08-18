Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $262.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

