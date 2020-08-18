Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.