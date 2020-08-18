Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 664 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.