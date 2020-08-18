Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 354 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $280,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.