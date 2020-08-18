Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.