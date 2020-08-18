Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
MCHP stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
