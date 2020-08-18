Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 14th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBOT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.47.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

