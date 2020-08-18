MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MGEE opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4,958.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 733,714 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.