MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 214.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTX. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,357 shares of company stock worth $667,887 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

