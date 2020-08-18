Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

