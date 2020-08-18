MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MKTX opened at $500.59 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

