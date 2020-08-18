Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter worth $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marchex by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marchex by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

