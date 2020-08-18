Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,009,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 570,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

