Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion and a PE ratio of -116.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$75.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Dividend History for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.