Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion and a PE ratio of -116.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$75.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.