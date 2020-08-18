Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 4th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

