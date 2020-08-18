Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

MGU opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.