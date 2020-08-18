Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFD. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

MFD stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

