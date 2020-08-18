LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

