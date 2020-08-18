LSV Asset Management Sells 11,700 Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.98% of Fonar worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fonar by 182,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fonar by 9,537.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fonar during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fonar by 27.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fonar stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Fonar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

