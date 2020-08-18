LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.05% of Regional Management worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,085 shares of company stock worth $144,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Regional Management Corp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

